Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter explained how Gov. Kevin Stitt's "safer-at-home" order will be enforced in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Safer-at-home, part of a Tuesday amendment to the governor's executive order on the COVID-19 outbreak, requires vulnerable populations to stay home until April 30 except for essential travel like trips to the grocery store or pharmacy.
"The guidelines in the governor’s executive order call for Oklahomans to act in the best interest of their fellow citizens," Hunter said in a news release. "What we are calling on more than anything, is for Oklahomans to be good citizens, good neighbors and comply with the governor’s executive order, as well as the ordinances of local governments, to protect one another from this deadly illness."
The safer-at-home order doesn't impose martial law, Hunter said.
Although violating the executive order can be a misdemeanor, Hunter said law enforcement have been advised to inform violators about the gravity of the crisis to encourage compliance.
However, Hunter said the order in no way limits law enforcement's ability to cite violators, something he said would be left to officers' discretion.
Above all, the order requires Oklahomans to act "in the best interest of public health," something Hunter said will remain vital going forward.
"We are in an unprecedented time," Hunter said. "The coronavirus has and will continue to cause profound disruptions in everyone’s lives and livelihoods and we are all painfully aware of those who have become ill or tragically, have died.
"But rest assured, by following the advice of our state, municipal, county and federal leaders, and complying with the measures laid out in the governor’s executive order, we will save lives."