Mike Hunter

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is pictured in February. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman file

Oklahoma's attorney general has issued an alert after receiving reports of scammers selling at-home COVID-19 tests during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a news release. “Additionally, no health care provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random.

"Oklahomans need to be on notice that this fraud is happening in our state, and it will likely become even more prevalent in the coming days. Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority.”

For more information or to file a complaint, individuals can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by phone at 405-521-2029, or email consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has received more than 130 complaints in relation to the novel coronavirus since the national emergency was declared March 13, according to the release.

