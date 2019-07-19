Authorities have identified the driver of an SUV who died in a wrong-way crash with a FedEx truck on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa on Thursday evening.
Marshall Douglas, 31, was driving west in the highway’s eastbound lanes when his sport utility vehicle hit the eastbound truck, Sapulpa Police Lt. Troy Foreman said.
The impact caused the truck’s driver’s side front wheel to break, Foreman said. The truck then went across the roadway and through a concrete barrier, with the cab dangling off an overpass and the two trailers it was hauling remaining on the highway above.
Once the truck came to a stop, the driver took his seat belt off and jumped to the ground below, Foreman said. The truck then burst into flames.
The truck driver was taken to a hospital but has since been released, Foreman said.
He was able to escape because he was wearing his seat belt, Foreman said. Without it on, he could have been knocked unconscious or ejected.
“That seat belt kept him in place so that once the truck came to a final rest, then he could take it off, open the door and jump out to safety,” Foreman said.
Lt. Terry Wiggs said the crash backed up traffic for four to five hours while officers investigated.
The highway’s eastbound lanes reopened later Friday.
Police are investigating what caused the SUV driver to drive on the wrong side of the highway.