Authorities were investigating after a man was reportedly struck and killed by a train in north Tulsa on Sunday evening.
Tulsa police Lt. Kelvin Williams said a man estimated to be in his 50s was walking on the tracks, and though the train sounded its horn, he reportedly did not move.
The engineer with the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train reported the incident in the 2700 block of Dawson Road about 5:30 p.m.
The incident occurred just north of the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.
Authorities were on the scene on Sunday night continuing to investigate the incident.