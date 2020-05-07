Authorities in Mayes County are searching for a missing toddler last seen on foot on the family's property.
Jesse Dale Young, 2, was last seen Wednesday morning on the family's property located north of Salina, Oklahoma, according to the Mayes County Sheriff's Office.
Young is about 3-foot-3 and weighs 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pull-up diaper and blue Croc-style shoes. Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to the undisclosed location north of Salina to search for the missing child.
Those who may know of Young's whereabouts or may have spotted him are asked to contact the Mayes County Sheriff's Office at 918-825-3535 or call 911.