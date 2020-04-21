Tulsa County investigators are seeking public assistance to locate a woman who has not been seen since late March.
Kayla Marie Osburne, 32, was last seen on March 24th walking on Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office news release.
Family members reported Osburne missing on April 13 and told investigators that Osburne had previously received death threats through social media.
Osburne was experiencing homelessness and often stayed with friends; however, none has reported speaking with or seeing her since March 24.
Those with information on Osburne's whereabouts may contact Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Detective Whitney Murray at 918-596-8673.