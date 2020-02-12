OWASSO — Bailey Elementary School in Owasso went on lockdown Wednesday morning following an alleged gun threat, police said.
About 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a call made by someone that they traced to near the school about a person wielding a gun, according to a police report. It states that police arrived at the scene and initiated a full external and interior lockdown while additional field officers were called to investigate. Within minutes, the entire school was searched and secured.
Video footage inside Bailey showed no indication of suspicious activity. Additionally, police received no further information as to the nature of the original call, and field officers found nothing out of the ordinary after canvassing the entire area.
The lockdown was eventually lifted, and officers stayed at the school to answer questions from parents and school staff.
“While we apologize for any disruption of service at the school, student and staff safety is our primary concern,” police Lt. Nick Boatman said in an email.