Oklahoma’s most visible eagle nest saw high drama this winter but was left barren and without eggs this month. However, the bad view was offset by good news that eagle nests are more plentiful and cover a wider range than ever before.
Disaster played out on the Live Bald Eagle Nest Camera on the Sutton Avian Research Center website as what appeared to be a territorial dispute between eagles left the nest in ruins. But about 25 new nest sites have been spotted this year including one that is the farthest west recorded in the state — and built by an eagle that is wearing a satellite transmitter to boot, according to Dan Reinking, a senior biologist at Sutton Avian Research Center.
The live webcam site at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian, showed that just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 a third eagle attacked the nesting female as she was incubating two eggs. It returned about an hour later for a second tussle.
The attacker was apparently rebuffed, but one egg was clearly broken in the fight and the other might have been damaged or might have been infertile in the first place, Reinking said.
The pair resumed incubating for a few days but tended it less and less, according to the website account. The first egg was laid in the nest on Jan. 4 and would have been close to hatching as the incubation period averages 33.5 days.
As the days pass and the nest remains empty, it appears the pair won’t re-nest and that it is a failed site, Reinking said.
“It’s not likely anything more will happen there,” he said.
The webcam remains active, however. Great horned owls spent some time on the nest one year, and another year a migrating pair of ospreys used it for a time, he said.
The fate of the pair that nested at the site is unknown. It’s possible they moved on to another nest or that they gave up entirely, he said.
Volunteers with the Sutton Center’s Bald Eagle Survey Team report the number of active sites in the winter and then try to document success or failure through the spring and into summer with at least two more visits, he said.
Reinking noted the number of nest sites can’t be considered official until all the results are compiled at year’s end, but the trend looks good with 25 new sites reported.
Eagles that hatch in Oklahoma migrate to the northern Midwest states, Great Lakes area or Canada, then they migrate south again until they reach maturity and start to nest in areas across the southern states. At that point they will stay a little closer to defend their established territory, he said.
Over the years the number of nests has continued to grow across Oklahoma with increasing numbers spreading to the west, he said. The historic range of bald eagles in Oklahoma prior to their near-extinction in the 1970s is not well documented.
“That’s been the pattern every year since we started our program in the 1980s and there is no sign that the growth is slowing. The number of known nests continues to climb pretty much annually,” he said.
Among the new sites, people reported a nest on the Beaver River near Laverne, at the eastern edge of the Panhandle.
The number of active nest sites across the state will easily climb over 200 for the first time and cover a wider range than ever before. The count in 2019 was 199 nests.