The number of bald eagle nests in Oklahoma continues to grow, and one of its newest will create a temporary detour in one of the state’s most popular off-roading areas.
A pair of the once-endangered-but-still-protected raptors built a new nest this winter in an area below the Pensacola Dam main spillway, prompting the Grand River Dam Authority to put up signage advising the public of the nest.
Bald eagles are no longer listed as an endangered species but are still protected under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, and disturbing nests is an activity subject to a possible fine of $100,000.
The buffer zone means a portion of an area that is popular as an off-roading destination will be closed during nesting season. Eagles in Oklahoma have just started to lay eggs in recent weeks, and various pairs may continue to nest and rear their young through June, according to Dan Reinking, a senior biologist at Sutton Avian Research Center.
Justin Alberty, GRDA vice president of corporate communications, emphasized that most of the area popular for rock crawling with off-road vehicles still will be open.
“We’ve cordoned off about 50 acres there and that includes some trails that lead towards the nest but most of the off-road area is still accessible,” he said. “The reason for that is federal law mandates it, and we just want the public to be aware of that.”
Guidelines, established by the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, recommend closing access around nests to allow for a buffer zone of 330 to 660 feet between the nest and public access, depending on exact locations and topography.
The nest is about three-quarters of a mile downstream of the main spillway of Pensacola Dam on the west side of the Grand/Neosho River. The nest was spotted while under construction by staff of the GRDA Ecosystems and Watershed Management team earlier this winter, Alberty said.
Each spring, the team conducts aerial surveys to locate eagle nests. About 14 or 15 are around the Grand and Hudson lakes area, he said.
“This one is unique because it’s located in such a high-traffic area,” Alberty said. “Others are located on private property or they’re on areas that are not nearly as busy.”
Reinking said the risk to nesting bald eagles is they may abandon a nest that is disturbed even after eggs are laid.
“They might abandon the nest or even go somewhere else and build a new one,” he said.
Most eagle pairs might have three or four nests, which biologists call supernumerary. They may use different nests in different years or use the same one year after year, he said.
The Sutton Center has a web camera on a nest at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge that has been used every year, save one, since at least 2008, Reinking said.
Volunteers track the numbers of active bald eagle nests across the state each year, and it has been climbing steadily after recovery efforts for the birds headed at the Sutton Center from 1984-1992. The count was 199 in 2019, he said.
“I’m sure we’ll crack 200 for the first time this year,” Reinking said. “We’ve already learned of several this year that weren’t previously known.”
Eagles typically build their nests in tall dead trees so each year many will fall and new nests or supernumerary nests will come into play, he said.
The announcement from GRDA coincides with a season of heightened interest in bald eagles as several communities across the state plan eagle-watching tours and events in winter weeks as eagles can be more easily located near their nests and viewed from a distance. The Tulsa Eagle Watch and Raptor Rally takes place Saturday at Jenks High School and the Jenks Pedestrian Bridge. Find detailed information at tulsaaudubon.org. Information about other events is listed by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism at travelok.com.
Featured video