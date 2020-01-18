Baseball wouldn’t be baseball without music.
It’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in the seventh inning stretch, “Enter Sandman” thumping through Yankee Stadium in October, and 37,000 Boston strong belting out “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway Park, all part of a relationship that’s only grown stronger over time.
On Saturday, the Woody Guthrie Center will open its baseball exhibit showcasing the sport’s love affair with music from every era. The exhibit runs through May 10 and is curated by Bob Santelli, founding executive director of the Grammy Museum.
Deana McCloud, the center’s executive director, said the exhibit will show people how music and baseball have been intertwined from the beginning to today.
“We don’t want to just cover contemporary baseball and music,” McCloud said. “We all know that when you dig down to the roots, where did all this start?
“We want to make sure we’re exploring the origins of this connectivity between sports and the arts. That goes back to the 19th century. That goes back to the first baseball games. That goes back to Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.”
The exhibit includes everything from memorabilia to a touch-screen jukebox featuring the best of songs written about baseball, and everything in between.
Of particular note are the local ties to baseball and music. The Tulsa Drillers not only helped sponsor the exhibit, but Drillers players and other greats recorded videos discussing their walk-up songs, which are played as a batter walks to the plate for his at bat.
McCloud said the Drillers have been involved since the early stages of bringing the exhibit to town. There will be a Woody Guthrie Center Night at ONEOK Field on April 23, complete with an appearance from Jack White (and his bobblehead).
“It’s a Jack White bobblehead, and he helped us design it,” McCloud said. “He’s got a Warstick bat over one shoulder; he’s got a Fender Stratocaster in the other hand. He was very specific about the color of the guitar and the color of the bat, and then Jack’s gonna be here April 23.
“I think there’s talk about him picking up a sandlot game while he’s in town, too. He wants to do the whole thing.”
But it wouldn’t be a true Woody Guthrie Center exhibit without some tributes to Oklahoma’s stars on the microphone and the baseball field.
Of note is a collection highlighting the friendship between Roy Clark and Mickey Mantle, as well as a section on Moses Yellow Horse of Pawnee, who pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the early 1920s.
And, of course, there’s some Woody Guthrie.
“It all works together, and the fact Woody (Guthrie) has a song about Joe DiMaggio, that’s a natural connection for us,” McCloud said.
“Most people don’t know that. They think of Woody Guthrie and they think he sang ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and Dust Bowl ballads and forget that he was a real person and he lived in New York. He probably went to a ball game or two.”
