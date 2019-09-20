COOKSON — Boo-Boo the schweenie dog cared only about extra rubs behind the ears, but the owners of the Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix, William and Sarah Brown of Chicken Creek Store and Lodging at Lake Tenkiller, had deeper thoughts.
As they relaxed on the front porch of the business Thursday — just two years after rejuvenating and re-opening the store, grill, gift shop and cabins — they, like many others, are coming off a summer with less than half their normal business income because of floods.
This week, however, floods and fate pushed a bit of luck their way.
“Welcome Bassmasters” reads the sign in front of their store as Lake Tenkiller and the boat ramp nearby is the site for this week’s Bassmaster Elite Series tournament, underway through Sunday at Tenkiller and the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
“The grill is open on the weekend, and we’ll be busy,” Sarah Brown said. “When people come for the weigh-ins and in the afternoons it will be busy. But a lot of this is people discovering that we’re here — then they remember and they come back.”
What the event means economically for Tahlequah and eastern Oklahoma is direct income for places like the Browns’ store and international exposure online, in print and on television, and the potential for return business.
BASS officials said data and estimates gathered from previous venues show about $1.1 million in direct economic impact is generated by a Bassmaster Elite event during the week of the tournament. An average of 12,200 fans come to enjoy the variety of free and family friendly activities around the Expo and tournament, and that doesn’t count the anglers, families, support crews and sponsors.
Previously planned for Fort Gibson Lake in May and to coincide with a grand opening of the Tahlequah casino, the tournament was postponed to September because of severe flooding. Then, just two weeks ago the fishing location was changed due to uncertainty around lake levels at Fort Gibson. The fishing Expo and Saturday and Sunday weigh-ins always were planned to take place at the casino, however.
Tournament Director Trip Weldon said work where barges crashed into the Webbers Falls dam during the floods led to what he called “an anomaly.”
“They got the barges out but the dam still needed to be inspected and if divers had to go down (the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) was going to have to shut off all the water and raise Gibson back up again and we just couldn’t take that chance,” he said.
The short notice for the move meant it wasn’t a total loss for Fort Gibson and Wagoner businesses, however.
Weldon and part of the Bassmaster crew still are staying in Fort Gibson, almost 50 miles from the fishing venue on the east side of Lake Tenkiller at Cookson. The site is a little bit out-of-the-way compared to some spots but, as Weldon put it, “you’d be surprised at some of the places we go.”
Fort Gibson was itself an unexpected location for the Elite series in 2010. The Arkansas River flooded that year at Muskogee and fishing was pushed to Fort Gibson. Some of the world’s top anglers were surprised by what they found and said the tour should come back.
Wagoner’s Tommy Biffle won that contest, dubbed the “Sooner Run,” and his Biffle Bug bass bait in a color called Sooner Run still is a top seller for Tulsa-based bait company Gene Larew.
“Fort Gibson is an excellent fishery and it provides a larger playing field for our Elite anglers to work with,” Weldon said.
Tenkiller has its positive aspects as well, not the least of which is scenery that will show a side of Oklahoma that may wow some viewers.
“It’s surprising we haven’t had more events like this on Tenkiller before,” said Tandy Robertson, owner of the County Station with its “Juicy Pig BBQ” just up the road from Cookson, in Park Hill.
Her store is opening extra early in the mornings and offering “the best barbecue and cheapest gas anywhere,” she said.
With just two weeks’ notice she managed to have T-shirts commemorating the event printed up and her business sign, too, proclaims “Welcome Bassmasters.”
“A big part of it is people coming here and then wanting to come back,” she said.
Eric Lopez, director of event operations for BASS, said the organization is “always looking to not only find new fisheries, but to establish long-term relationships with local communities and partners so that we can continue hosting major events.”
Sherri Houston, daughter of renowned Oklahoma angler Jimmy Houston and owner of Jimmy Houston Outdoors in Park Hill, looked back on her history with BASS dating to her childhood and said it was great to see some of the old faces fishing in her backyard, some of whom were among the anglers packing the store late Wednesday to stock up before the tournament launch.
“The tackle sales have been good in the evenings, and the ice cream. It’s been perfect ice cream weather,” she said. “But the exposure is going to be the big thing. I know that from growing up around the tournaments. It’s going to be a boost for tourism in general. We’ve got a beautiful, beautiful body of water and it would be nice to build relationships with these guys and have them coming back regularly.”
