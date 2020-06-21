Tulsa’s Circle Cinema will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II with a free virtual program Monday.
All day, free screenings of two archival documentaries about the battle will be available for viewing on the cinema’s YouTube page.
June 22, 1945, marked the conclusion of the battle, which was the last major battle of WWII.
The documentaries include the Navy-produced “The Fleet That Came to Stay” and “The 6th Marine Division on Okinawa,” which was produced by the Marine Corps.
The accompanying program will include Phil Judkins playing military anthems on Circle’s restored 1928 theatre organ, a flag display and a display of related items from Keith Myers’ Traveling Military Museum.
The event is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Find the cinema’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/circlecinema.
For more information, call 918-585-3504.