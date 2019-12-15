Ken Williamson normally didn’t drink.
But cold and hungry after his all-night trek through the snow, this time he accepted it when offered.
“It was cognac whiskey,” he said, adding that it began to take effect quickly.
Immediately, with his wits thawed, one question flashed in his mind:
Where were the other guys from the patrol?
Counting him, there had been 13.
In the ensuing chaos, after the group ran into the Germans and got separated, Williamson, the group’s medic, and two others had managed to make it back to town.
But if they’d hoped to find the rest there, they were disappointed.
As he downed the cognac, Williamson tried to swallow his rising anger. He had known the patrol was a bad idea to begin with.
Now, “10 good men” were missing, he said.
Looking back, said Williamson — now 94, and a veteran of both World War II and Korea — that situation pretty much summed up his experience in the “Bulge,” as it became known.
“It seemed like there was no organization,” said Williamson, of Broken Arrow. “Nobody knew where the enemy was, where the front line was.
“It was a mess.”
‘The best job’
The decisive battle of WWII in Europe, the Battle of the Bulge began 75 years ago Monday, on Dec. 16, 1944.
Williamson, who was from Parsons, Kansas, was just 19 at the time, and assigned to a headquarters company with the 335th Infantry Regiment, 84th Infantry Division.
The lone medic for his company of about 100 men, Williamson wouldn’t have to deal with many combat casualties during the war.
And that was fine by him. He’d always been squeamish about “the sight of blood,” he said, adding that when his parents learned he was being trained as a medic, they were concerned.
“As a boy, I’d faint if I cut myself,” he said. “But I did all right in my training.”
Because of the “awful cold” during the Bulge, many of the guys came to him for treatment of frozen feet and frost bite.
His listening ear was just as in demand, he said. His fellow company members liked to talk to “Doc,” as they called him, and felt they could confide in him.
“I had the best job — better than Eisenhower’s,” he said. “I took care of those men.”
The Bulge started when the Germans, who by that point were losing serious ground to the Allied advance, launched a surprise counteroffensive.
A desperate attempt to turn the tide, the resulting fighting, which went on for six weeks, was spread out over hundreds of miles, and complicated by the worst winter to hit the region in a century.
Given the circumstances and conditions, knowing where the enemy was had never been more difficult, said Williamson, whose division found itself in southern Belgium.
He found that out firsthand one time near Marche.
‘I was a scared kid’
One evening after supper, with the snow coming down and it growing dark, “this damn colonel decided he wanted to see where the enemy was,” Williamson said.
He ordered the company’s reconnaissance platoon to go find out.
“There were 12 men and I made 13,” said Williamson, who as a medic, regularly went out with different platoons.
The group started out in three jeeps. But with it “dark and snowing to beat hell,” before they knew it they were lost, he said.
“We didn’t know where the (battle) lines were at.”
Finally, unable to drive any further, they proceeded on foot.
“It was about that time,” he said, “we heard the German tanks.”
Williamson, along with the platoon sergeant and another soldier, had crossed the road ahead of the others.
Now cut off from the group by the enemy, the trio found themselves on their own.
“We was out there all night,” Williamson said. “I tell you, I was a scared kid.”
Eventually, after much trudging through snow, trying to cover their tracks as they went, they arrived back safely in Marche.
Initially, the fate of the others was not known. They would find out later they had been captured.
“Ten good men,” Williamson said, still angry over what he felt was an unwise mission.
He would never learn what happened to them.
Except for one, “a boy named Joe.”
“I heard he died of pneumonia,” he said. “I remember that he had wanted to be a Catholic priest.”
The Bulge ended Jan. 25, 1945.
Toward the end, with the bad weather finally breaking, Williamson looked up one day to a welcome sight: a sunny sky filled with airplanes.
“Our fighters and bombers,” he said. “It was so loud, we had to yell to talk.”
‘What I was supposed to do’
For the U.S., the Bulge was the bloodiest battle of the war. Out of more than 600,000 American troops involved, there were 89,000 casualties and 19,000 killed.
With the battle’s end, while plenty more fighting lay ahead, any doubt that Germany’s defeat was at hand had been removed.
Williamson’s unit joined with others to resume the advance. The surrender finally came in May.
After completing his service in early 1946, Williamson returned to Parsons.
It was there, at a square dance at the American Legion hall, that he met his future wife, Edna.
Only 16 years old and chaperoned by her parents, he would go on to marry her before she finished high school.
The only time the Williamsons been separated since was when he was called to serve in Korea.
The couple, who raised three children together, celebrated their 71st anniversary this year.
Williamson didn’t get the war medals he was due at the time of his service.
But a few years ago, his family helped arrange for their presentation. Included was a Bronze Star for valor for that ill-fated nighttime reconnaissance mission.
He’s a little embarrassed by that one.
“Everybody wants to be a hero,” he said. “I didn’t do nothing. I did what I was supposed to do.”
His focus, then as always, was “I helped everybody I could.”
Williamson also has a special Battle of the Bulge medal. Given out by the nation of Belgium, it was meant as a thank-you to the Allied troops who fought there.
Williamson appreciates the thought, and is glad to have done his part.
“It was an adventure,” he said of WWII overall. “I wouldn’t do it again. But I wouldn’t take a million dollars for all I learned.”