There's no location or opening date for the planned revival of Bell's Amusement Park, but owner Robby Bell posted a video to the park's Facebook page late Thursday night thanking fans for support after the page relaunched a week earlier.
"We felt we had to reach out to all of you as soon as we possibly could because we were overwhelmed by what we saw when we just restarted our Facebook page to tell everyone that Bell's is going to be rebuilt and open soon," Bell said in the video. "The support you have shown to us has been earth-shattering and incredible and it touches our hearts and it touches our souls."
Bell thanked supporters for liking the page and said the park would soon launch pages on other platforms like Instagram and Twitter.
Bell's will also soon launch an online store with merchandise featuring the old park and logo, but Bell said when the time comes, the store will also feature the new park's logo and branding.
Apart from discussing the store and fan's outreach, Bell also said this effort to revive the park is different from previous attempts. In the past, he said municipalities and groups have attempted to court Bell's to a location.
But now, the Bell family is making the calls.
"We've taken a different approach this time," Bell said. "Now we're the ones directing the conversation. We're driving the bus for lack of a better term. That's why things are happening and that's why we're moving closer to an opening date."
Bell said the ongoing process of bringing the park back keeps him from sharing all the details, but that will soon change.
"I wish I could tell you everything that you want to know right now, but I cannot," Bell said. "But the day is coming very soon."