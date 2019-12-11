When it comes to selecting a new police chief, Mayor G.T. Bynum is setting the bar as high as it will go.
“The goal is to have the best person in the country to lead the Tulsa Police Department,” Bynum said Wednesday. “That is the standard I have in my head.”
Police Chief Chuck Jordan announced last week that he is retiring effective Feb. 1. By then, Jordan, 72, will have worked 32 years as a rank-and-file officer and 10 years as chief.
Finding his successor will be no easy job, and Bynum is not taking the responsibility lightly.
“I want someone who is going to continue the progress we’ve been making in making Tulsa a safer city, first and foremost,” the mayor said.
That means finding someone who is willing and able to engage the community and understands and supports the city’s efforts to enhance its community policing practices, Bynum said.
“Of course, I want a chief who understands the value of data and using that to drive decision-making and innovation in the department,” he said.
Jordan’s final full year as chief was a momentous one, marked by sometimes rancorous disputes over police practices that played out in City Council meetings and special meetings on the Equality Indicators reports.
“I think the unique challenge that the chief has right now in Tulsa is building trust amongst communities where trust has historically been lacking, and in particular minority communities in Tulsa,” Bynum said. “Building that trust while maintaining and always striving to build the morale of the department” are priorities, he said.
The selection of a new Tulsa police chief comes at a time of significant change for police departments across the nation, the mayor said.
“So having a chief, one, that acknowledges that, and, two, can adjust to that and help our department move with those changes toward greater community policing I think is very important,” Bynum said.
The city of Tulsa initiated the formal search process Wednesday when it posted the police chief job description on its website. Within the Tulsa Police Department, only majors and chief deputies are eligible to apply.
Bynum said he would consider outside candidates if necessary.
“If we get to the end of the process and I don’t feel like we have the best candidate in the whole country to fill this job, then I would take an external (candidate),” the mayor said.
What he won’t do is select someone based solely on his or her gender or race.
“It’s a factor, but it is a factor among many factors,” Bynum said. “And again, for me, the goal is, ‘Who is the candidate I think is going to be the best person in the country to fill the job?’
“That isn’t determined by the color of their skin or their gender. That is determined by the overall package they bring to the job.”
Bynum said he hopes to have interviewed all internal candidates by the end of January but set no timeline for selecting Jordan’s successor.
“The process will take the time that it takes to find the right person,” he said.