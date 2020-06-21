President Donald Trump took the stage while “God Bless the USA” filled the BOK Center, even if the anticipated capacity crowd did not.
In front of swaths of empty seats on the upper level, Trump started his campaign rally Saturday night by thanking the enthusiastic crowd that showed up.
“You are warriors,” Trump said in the opening minute of the hour and 42-minute speech. “I’ve been watching the fake news for weeks now, and everything is negative: ‘Don’t go. Don’t come. Don’t do anything today.’
“I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never seen anything like it. You are warriors. Thank you.”
The president’s speech included references to COVID-19 testing, protesters and Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence also addressed the crowd, focusing on the economy in a brief speech.
Here are notable moments from the day, which was mostly calm until after dark:
Crowd outside arena dissolves
A large crowd initially gathered outside the BOK Center at a designated area referred to as the Outdoor Experience, where Trump was expected to make an appearance. However, the crowd eventually dissipated in the hours leading to Trump’s speech, and he never appeared outside.
Although an official reason for closing the Outdoor Experience wasn’t given, Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, later tweeted that “radical protesters” interfered with supporters at the rally and may have impacted crowd size.
“We had some very bad people outside,” Trump said. “They were doing bad things. … Law enforcement said, ‘Sir, they can’t be outside. It’s too dangerous.’ ”
Inside the arena, there were no incidents. The only disruption to the speech was an apparent medical emergency in which a man collapsed and had to be helped off the arena floor but appeared to be fine upon inspection.
Masks an uncommon sight
An estimated 10% of those in attendance were wearing masks despite those being provided and encouraged.
Regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump said testing is “a double-edged sword.”
“We’ve tested now 25 million people,” he said. “When you’re testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. … You’re going to find more cases.
“So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please. They test and they test, and we’re testing people who don’t know what’s going on.”
Tulsa park to be honored
Late in his speech, Trump announced he has directed U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to place the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on the African American Civil Rights Trail, a string of 100 sites across the southeastern quadrant of the United States.
A group of Tulsans has been working for sometime to get the Greenwood District included on the trail.
Senators praised by Trump
Among dignitaries recognized by Trump were Oklahoma’s Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, who were seated with other state politicians during the speech.
“They do a great job,” Trump said. “Two very respected people in Washington. They’re respected by everybody.”
In March, the 85-year-old Inhofe announced he is running for re-election. Those running against him include Oklahoma City Democrat Abby Broyles, who is more than five decades his junior.
“Does he have any competition?” Trump said. “There’s no competition that he’s got. ... I give him 100% endorsement. I’d give it to James, too, but he’s not running.”
Pence talks economy, jobs
Vice President Mike Pence spent nearly 20 minutes endorsing four more years of Trump in the White House while also tearing down his Democratic opponent, alleging Biden will bury the national economy under red tape and cost America jobs.
Pence also called the death of George Floyd in Minnesota a tragedy, adding that justice will be served. The vice president stressed, however, that there’s no excuse for rioting, looting and violence.
“We have quelled the violence,” he said. “Since then, we’ve been working with law enforcement and leaders in our African American community to improve public safety and improve the lives of our African American neighbors. We’re listening. We’re learning. We’re leading. And we’ll find ways to move forward together. But one thing we’re not going to do, we’re not going to defund the police.”
Regalado seeks justice, due process
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado was one of the first speakers to address the crowd before Trump’s speech, lauding the president for being a vocal supporter of law enforcement as well as the “rule of law.” He talked about how authorities will never blame all citizens for crime, saying their goal is to hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions.
Likewise, Regalado acknowledged there are “some officers” who do not uphold the standard of professionalism bestowed upon law enforcement.
“Yes, they should and will be held accountable as well,” the sheriff told Trump supporters. “But due process, due process must be applied in accordance with the rule of law. And justice should always be the end result.
“As Americans we must fight, we must fight for the application of justice without the regard of power, wealth or the color of skin.”