The interior least tern is on the docket for de-listing from its standing under the Federal Endangered Species Act, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports the population is doing well and its numbers are far more abundant than when it was listed in 1985.
But that doesn’t guarantee that Tulsans will continue to see an abundance of birds in this area. While the species as a whole is expected to be resilient and is no longer at risk of extinction, the service notes that “some local populations may decline while others continue to do well.”
These smallest of the tern family — shorebirds that are speedy with pointed wings and adept at diving or skimming the water to catch small fish in their bills — nest along the Mississippi River and its major tributaries and overwinter in the Carribbean and South America. Individual birds may live up to 20 years.
Reliant on sandy islands formed by braided rivers, construction of large reservoirs erased much of their habitat not only be creating lakes but by holding back silt and sand that normally would have created sandbars downstream. The birds were listed as endangered in 1985 with an estimated 2,000 adults nesting in a few dozen colonies scattered along interior rivers.
The service estimates the population now is about 18,000 and is wide-ranging from Mississippi to Montana and Indiana to New Mexico.
In Oklahoma they nest on the Arkansas, Cimarron, South Canadian and Red rivers, including in the Tulsa area. Greatest growth in the numbers of birds has been seen along lower stretches of the Mississippi River.
Kevin Stubbs, a USFWS biologist in Tulsa who has monitored the local terns since 1997 said the de-listing plans include continued monitoring efforts. They still are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, he said.
Tern numbers along the Arkansas River in Oklahoma have not increased in great numbers this century, but the population has done well, he said.
“It’s quite likely they may decline here over time,” Stubbs said. “The rivers are changing and a lot of the sediment they need for nesting habitat is still affected by the reservoirs.”
Stubbs pointed to the Arkansas River through Tulsa as an example.
“If you look at the river at low flow you can see what used to be mostly sandy channels through the Tulsa area has become more and more rock,” he said.
A great deal of habitat work has been done with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the years to create sand islands for the nesting terns, Stubbs said.
“The thing is it turns into a vegetated island very quickly so you have to do maintenance to keep them suitable,” he said.
The post-listing plan and plans set out by the Corps of Engineers all are presented with caveats based on continued funding, he said.
Nationwide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among dozens of agencies and nongovernment organizations, has been most responsible for recovery efforts the past 30 years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“No agency can commit to those kinds of things until you know what your budget will be from Congress every year,” he said. “We’re hoping that there will be funding to maintain those islands because the birds get used to using them and in the navigation system especially there usually isn’t any other habitat available. ... It will depend on priorities.”
A chevron-shaped concrete structure built in the Arkansas River to create a semi-permanent tern nesting area has worked to a degree, however it’s not centered in the channel because of land ownership issues and it seems to be making more of a sandbar than an island, he said.
“With a sandbar, without that channel around both sides, then you run the risks with people and predators having easier access and that increases disturbance of the eggs and chicks,” he said.
With that said, Stubbs emphasized the population is widespread and has shown itself to be adaptable, so de-listing it as endangered or threatened is an expected move, the population may just shift from some areas to others.
