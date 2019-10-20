Bixby schools with flags

Bixby Public Schools announced Sunday evening that its Central Elementary Campus will be closed Tuesday.

A planned water outage for a downtown construction project forced the district to cancel classes, according to a Facebook post from the district.

“The potential absence of water for food preparation and for student sanitation make it necessary to cancel classes,” the post reads. “Other Bixby schools are unaffected by this temporary outage and will remain in session. We apologize for the inconvenience to our CE families.”

