Bixby's mayor signed an executive order demanding the town's residents and visitors shelter in place to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
Also Wednesday, Owasso's city council also approved a shelter in place order, which also closed city playgrounds.
Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie signed the order Monday. It goes into effect 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. It will remain in effect until midnight April 17.
"This is a Shelter at Home Order that is meant to save lives in our community," Guthrie said in a prepared statement.
Bixby residents and those visiting the city were ordered to shelter at their place of residence. Residents sheltering in place may leave only to perform essential activities, according to the order. That includes activities to maintain health and safety and outdoor activity that complies with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.
Residents may also leave to perform work at an essential business, to move to another residence either in or outside of Bixby, or to care for a family member or pet in another residence.
City officials in Stillwater and Edmond adopted similar orders earlier this week. Muskogee officials issued stay-at-home recommendations last week.
Local health officials also said Wednesday that Jenks has issued a similar order.
Broken Arrow's mayor also issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday. The various orders come days after Tulsa and Oklahoma City issued shelter-in-place orders in response to the continuously unfolding pandemic.