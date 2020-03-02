Of all the letters her parents wrote to each other during World War II, the hardest for Carolyn Thornton to read now are the ones marked “deceased.”
“The message of my father’s death didn’t get to my mother for two weeks or so,” she said.
“And then I don’t think she believed it. She kept on writing. All those letters were returned.”
Thornton said her parents, Isaac and Mary Briggs, wrote pretty much every day — from the time he was drafted in early 1944 and left their home in Missouri until he was killed in action in Europe in 1945.
Today, the Bixby resident has more than 200 of those letters and has used them as part of a presentation she’s done for groups of her fellow Daughters of the American Revolution. Thornton’s program, which she’s presented as far away as Delaware, focuses on what life was like for the wives of servicemen.
“It took me 16 years to finally work up the courage to go through the letters,” Thornton said, adding that she received them after her mother’s death but was afraid of the emotions they might stir up.
A few of the letters were written by her mother — some that her dad brought back while on furlough, along with those returned after his death.
But most of the letters are from “Ikey,” as Thornton’s father was known to friends and family.
Thornton, who wasn’t born until after his death, said that in reading his letters, she “got to know him so much better.”
In them, he never complained to her mom, she said.
However, in a couple of letters he wrote to his siblings, which Thornton now has, “he showed a lot more worry than he did to her. He didn’t want her worrying,” she said.
In his letters to her mother, he’d also draw pictures for Thornton’s older sister, Jacqui, who was a small child at the time.
The letters her mother wrote back provide a glimpse of home front life.
She said her mother wrote every evening, then often would walk a mile to the train depot in Clinton, Missouri. The trains had post office cars, and she could mail her letters there.
Closure
In his letter dated March 14, 1945, Briggs, as always, kept the tone light.
Assuring his wife that all was well, he noted: “I’m just sitting at my writing desk, sipping white wine … eating Planters peanuts.”
Briggs had no way of knowing the words would be his last to her.
On the same date as this final correspondence, the 30-year-old private first class would be killed in action, shot dead by a German sniper while out on patrol.
A member of the Army’s 76th Infantry Division, Briggs was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor.
Thornton has those medals, which she keeps displayed on her wall.
But more precious to her, she said, are the words her dad left behind.
Once Thornton finally started reading the letters, it took her about three months to go through them.
Arranged by date, they take up three big binders.
In her efforts to learn more about him, Thornton also ran across an old Associated Press photo that may well show the dead Briggs.
The soldier is slumped over so his face can’t be seen. But the photo was taken the same day and in the same place — Koblenz, Germany — that Briggs was killed. The caption indicates the soldier was killed by a sniper.
Eventually, Thornton’s research showed that six Americans died from sniper fire in the area that day. But even if the photo is not of her father, it gives her a sense of “closure,” she said.
Seeing his grave also helped with that.
In the early 1990s, Thornton, her sister and mother finally were able to travel to Luxembourg to visit the American Cemetery and Memorial.
Briggs is buried there alongside other fallen WWII soldiers, graves marked by white crosses.
Strong women
Besides honoring her father, Thornton hopes her efforts bring attention to the women like her mother who were left to carry on.
Mary Briggs never remarried. Relying on her widow’s pension to get by, she focused instead on raising her daughters.
“She made sure both of us graduated from college. She was very proud of that. It was paid for by our war orphan’s benefits,” said Thornton, who went on to a career as an elementary school teacher.
Her mother’s prior life prepared her for her difficult situation, Thornton believes. Her own father had died in a farming accident, leaving behind Mary, her sister and mother.
By the time she met Ikey Briggs, she was working full time, having quit school to help out.
Thornton said her mother didn’t just lose a provider when Briggs died. She lost her best friend.
“Their life was so much fun,” she said. “They had matching rifles and they went hunting and fishing. They were quite a couple.”
Thornton’s father had a hunch that his war letters might be worth preserving for display.
That’s why he wrote only on the front of the paper, and not front and back.
“He did that, he said in one letter, in case my mother might want to make a journal out of them,” she said.
As it turned out, that job fell to Thornton.
“Here I am, 75 years later,” keeping the story alive, she said.
And if in some small way her efforts honor her father, she’ll be satisfied with that.
“He never got any recognition,” Thornton said. “With other soldiers you’d hear about a ceremony on the town square or something. Ikey never got that.”
Featured video