BIXBY — Harrell Kendrick, a Bixby police officer and Bixby Public Schools resource officer, slipped into the driver’s seat of his patrol car and turned on its emergency lights.
Alexa Howell mounted Tuff Shuffle, her 9-year-old bay gelding, and her mother, Heather, handed her the American flag she would be carrying along the parade route.
Kendrick eased his vehicle onto Chris Harris Jr. Road with Howell and Tuff Shuffle right behind him and an estimated 250 vehicles waiting in line. And the Bixby Spartans Senior Graduation Parade was under way.
Stymied by the coronavirus pandemic like many others, Bixby’s seniors won’t be able to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas for more than a month. Thursday’s scheduled commencement was moved to June 29 at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center.
So the seniors donned their graduation caps and gowns, decorated their vehicles and let their wheels do the walking Thursday evening. Roughly half of the class of 430 drove or rode with family and friends and waved to cheering spectators along the parade route.
“I think it’s really cool that the community has supported the seniors this much, especially with everything that’s gone on,” said Howell, president of the Bixby FFA chapter and a barrel racer who is headed to Connors State College on a rodeo scholarship.
“It’s so cool to see everybody out here,” she said.
The procession ran north from the high school along Chris Harris Jr. Road, east along 151st Street, south along Mingo Road and back west along 161st Street before turning north again on Chris Harris Road, formerly Riverview Drive.
In nearby Lee Snider Field, the stadium clock read “20:20.”
Oklahoma public schools have been closed since spring break because of COVID-19, which also caused the cancellation of all school-related activities. Most agree that it’s been hardest on seniors everywhere because they won’t have this opportunity again.
Bixby High School Principal Terry Adams said he brainstormed with activities director DeWayne Patterson for ways to recognize the Spartans’ Class of 2020.
“It’s a really good group, and we’ve been disappointed that we’ve had such a rough finish for them,” Adams said. “This is my eighth year at Bixby, and this is one of the best senior classes we’ve had — academically, athletically and all different ways.”
Football standout Brennan Presley was there to represent the athletic side. Presley helped lead the Spartans to the Class 6A Division II state title and is headed to play football at Oklahoma State University. He was named Gatorade player of the year for the state of Oklahoma.
Salutatorian Tara Eldridge helped represent the academic side. A straight-A student since the first grade, she’s headed to study physics at the University of Oklahoma.
“I’m excited,” she said as the parade began. “I’m kind of worried we might not have a graduation ceremony with how COVID might be going, so I’m excited that I get to wear my robe and see my friends.”
Eldridge brought her older sister, Krista, to drive her around the parade route. She was also excited to see her physics teacher, Gerald Davenport, who is retiring this year and served as parade marshal.
“This is such a wonderful class, and it’s great to be able to celebrate their achievements,” Davenport said. “This would have been their graduation night. We couldn’t get them into the Mabee Center, but this is something we can do to celebrate their accomplishments.
Kendrick, who has served the Bixby community for 13 years, said the parade was an interesting idea and unique.
“I’ve worked many, many graduations, but this is the first time for a graduation parade,” he said. “I think it’s fitting, considering the circumstances we’re in. Our kiddos deserved to be recognized, and I’m excited to do it.”
