Artificial intelligence company boots up downtown
Founders John Morad and Kevin Malone announced Monday the launch of LittleBigBrain LLC, an artificial intelligence software company at 401 S. Boston Ave., Suite 500.
They plan to partner with companies that either already have an artificial intelligence strategy or are just beginning to explore how artificial intelligence can help provide the following services: Strategic AI analysis, AI discovery and roadmap, data analysis and modeling, machine learning model design, building and implementation of AI-driven solutions
“We see extraordinary opportunities in AI and feel we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on what we view as just the beginning of a rapid upward growth trajectory in the industry,” Malone, CEO of LittleBigBrain, said in a statement. “The potential of what this technology can do is limitless, and we are currently just scratching the surface.”
American Indian Tourism Conference this week
The 21st annual American Indian Tourism Conference is returning to Oklahoma this week at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will give the opening address at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The conference is organized by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association and is the only national conference dedicated to travel and tourism in and for Indian Country.
The annual conference connects tribal leaders and tourism enterprises with tourism and hospitality professionals. Programming includes breakout sessions, a local artisan fair, mobile workshops and more.
This year’s event will introduce the first tribal tourism information gathering session, which will provide a forum for input on the status of cultural heritage tourism objectives and what is needed to ensure the success of those objectives. The session is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.aianta.org/aitc.
Crosstown Industrial Park in east Tulsa sold
Tulsa-based Industrial Developers and Investments has sold Crosstown Industrial Park, a 198,877-square-foot industrial center in east Tulsa, to an undisclosed buyer, CBRE announced Monday.
Located along Interstate 244 across from Tulsa International Airport, Crosstown features 16- to 18-foot clear height and more than 300 parking spaces.
“We received significant interest in Crosstown Industrial Park,” David Glasgow, of CBRE’s industrial team, said in a statement. “It’s a fantastic opportunity because not only does it have stable tenants, but there are still opportunities for upgrades and rent increases.”
The building is fully leased with 12 tenants, including Baldor Electric Company, Red Bull Distribution Company, DirecTV, Crete Carrier and Roxtec.
Glasgow, Matt Klimisch and Alex Powell with CBRE’s industrial team in Tulsa represented Industrial Developers in the transaction.
Whimsy Cookie, Urban Bath & Body opening stores this week
Whimsy Cookie Company, 3633 S. Peoria Ave., is scheduled to open its first location in Tulsa on Friday. The Memphis, Tennessee-based store offers several kinds of creations, including a gooey cookie that comes in eight flavors: butter, lemon, strawberry, red velvet, birthday cake, dark chocolate, butter with chocolate chips and red velvet with chocolate chips. The business has locations in several states, including Arkansas and Texas.
Urban Bath & Body will hold a grand opening Thursday for its store at the Boxyard, 502 E. 3rd St. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.