As the first African American to serve as Tulsa police chief on a permanent basis, Wendell Franklin rightly was the subject of a lot of attention when the announcement came in January.
But almost three decades earlier, the position was briefly filled by another pioneering black member of the department.
The Tulsa Police Department’s first black deputy chief, and before that its first black major, Bob Busby was named acting police chief in 1991 after Chief Drew Diamond stepped down.
Busby went on to hold that position for about a year until Ron Palmer was named chief.
One of TPD’s most respected members, Busby retired as deputy chief in 2004, concluding a 40-plus-year career in law enforcement.
