February is Black History Month, and the Tulsa World will be publishing stories and daily facts throughout the month.

Just breaking a barrier, which she did as one of the first two black women elected to the Oklahoma Senate in 1986, was not enough for Maxine Horner.

As a fledgling state lawmaker, the Tulsan immediately got to work, establishing herself as a champion for education and the arts. Horner would also serve as Democratic Caucus chairwoman, and in the late 1990s, was a sponsor of the legislation creating the Tulsa Race Riot Commission.

It would take term limits to finally end Horner’s hold on her seat. But her 2005 departure didn’t mean a goodbye to public life altogether.

Horner has been back in the spotlight recently, in fact, chairing the citizens committee overseeing the search for burial sites of Tulsa Race Massacre victims.

