Starting as a simple land acquisition by black entrepreneur O.W. Gurley, Greenwood, in just over a decade, had become one of the most vibrant hubs of African American business in the country.
After much of it was destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, many residents would stay and rebuild, and the area would eventually regain much of its former glory.
But a decline followed, brought on by desegregation and other factors.
Today, the area is receiving renewed attention and projects are underway to promote its historic value.
