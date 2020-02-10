After growing up in Tulsa, where his father, celebrated civil rights lawyer B.C. Franklin, defended the rights of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, John Hope Franklin would strike his own blow for racial justice with his pen.
The Booker T. Washington High School graduate went on to become one of the country’s most respected scholars and historians and wrote several key texts, including “From Slavery to Freedom,” a definitive narrative on black history, and the book “Racial Equality in America,” taken from lectures.
In 2009, Tulsa’s Reconciliation Park, which commemorates the victims of the race massacre, was renamed in Franklin’s honor. And last year, a newly consolidated elementary school was renamed for him by the Tulsa school board.