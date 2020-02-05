New York City’s Metropolitan Opera is a long way from Enid and the church choir where she first sang publicly as a child.
But that’s exactly where Leona Mitchell’s talent, which was too big not to share with the world, would eventually take her.
She became a leading soprano at the Met for 18 seasons and one of its most popular performers.
The opera legend has been a frequent returnee, though, to her home state, which has honored her multiple times through the years. She’s a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and in 2003 was named an Oklahoma Cultural Ambassador.
Tulsa audiences last got to enjoy Mitchell’s talents in 2017 at Tulsa Opera’s “Puccini to Pop” performance. It was her first appearance with the Tulsa Opera in more than 30 years, having sung the title role in the company’s 1985 production of “Aida.”