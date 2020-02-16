Over a nightmarish two days in 1921, one of the worst episodes of racial violence in American history unfolded in Tulsa.
The Tulsa Race Massacre left 37 residents dead officially, although far more may have been killed. Thousands were left homeless and much of Tulsa’s Greenwood District was charred ruins.
Decades would pass before the event was openly discussed in Tulsa or taught in its schools.
In the 1990s, when a state commission was authorized to pursue justice and reparations, it helped raise long overdue awareness. And as the 100th anniversary approaches, the massacre continues to make news.
With accounts of deaths that number into the hundreds, a city effort to search for possible burial sites of victims was launched last year and remains ongoing.
