Although marching with his friend Martin Luther King Jr. in Alabama once was one of his proudest moments, the Rev. Wade Watts’ focus was advancing the cause of civil rights in Oklahoma.
A leader in efforts to desegregate public facilities in the state, he would spend 16 years as president of the Oklahoma chapter of the NAACP, an organization he joined when he was just 17.
The late Watts, uncle of former U.S. congressman J.C. Watts, was also appointed to the national Civil Rights Commission under President Lyndon Johnson and spent four years on the Oklahoma Crime Commission.
He also carried on his ministry, pastoring at churches in Muskogee, Wilburton and Pocola before finishing at Jerusalem Baptist Church in McAlester.