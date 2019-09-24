Black children in Oklahoma are nearly six times more likely and Latino children are four times more likely to live in concentrated poverty than their white peers, according to a new report.
Concentrated poverty refers to neighborhoods where at least 30% of the population lives in poverty.
From 2013 to 2017, 28% of black children and 23% of Hispanic or Latino children in Oklahoma lived in concentrated poverty, compared to 5% of white children. That number is 10% for Native American children and 6% for Asians or Pacific Islanders.
Nationwide, black and Native American children are seven times more likely to live in high-poverty neighborhoods than white kids, according to a report released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Latino children across the United States are nearly five times more likely.
The report — titled “Children Living in High Poverty, Low-Opportunity Neighborhoods” — describes the disparities as the legacies of racial and ethnic oppression, as well as the result of present-day laws and practices.
“Federal and local policies, such as mandated segregation, or discriminatory real-estate practices, such as redlining and limited access to financial institutions, locked millions of African-American families in communities that lacked resources to help children thrive,” the report reads.
“Native Americans have suffered displacement since before the nation’s founding, as well as broken promises from federal and local officials that stripped them of their wealth. Latinos have faced discrimination in workplaces and from home lenders that have limited their economic opportunities.”
The report states 11% of all Oklahoma children lived in concentrated poverty from 2013 to 2017 — an 8% decrease from around a decade ago during the Great Recession.
Despite economic recovery nationwide, the state continues to see significant racial disparities in the number of children living in concentrated poverty, said Rebecca Fine with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, which assisted the Annie. E. Casey Foundation with local data.
“We know that children who live in concentrated poverty have less access to high-quality schools, and they have less access to fresh fruits and vegetables and to the medical care they need,” Fine said. “All of these things undermine their well-being.”
They’re also more likely to experience chronic stress due to financial hardship and fear of violence, she said, and more likely to be exposed to environmental hazards such as poor air quality and lead poisoning. Chronic stress is linked to diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
Native American children in Oklahoma are faring better than the national average, she said, because local tribes are often more able to give them the resources they need to access health care and attend good schools.
Fine said the lower poverty rates of Native kids here demonstrate the importance of providing youth with these basic necessities. She wants to see the same results with black and Latino children.
“It doesn’t have to be this way,” she said. “We know that there are solutions and tools that can address these problems.”
For one, Fine said Oklahoma needs to restore the Earned Income Tax Credit, which would reduce poverty by supplementing families’ incomes and encouraging work. She also believes expanding Medicaid to low-income adults and increasing state funding for public education can help support struggling neighborhoods.
Tuesday’s report further calls for federal, state and local governments — along with the business and philanthropic sectors — to transform high-poverty communities into places of opportunity and expand options for low-income parents who “wish to move to areas with the resources needed for families to thrive.”