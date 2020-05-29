The two bodies recovered this week from area waterways have been identified as the two toddlers missing from Tulsa since last week. 

Late Thursday night DNA analysis confirmed the remains were those of Tony Crook and Miracle Crook, according to Tulsa Police.

Miracle Crook, 3, was last seen alive with her younger brother, Tony Crook, 2, walking down an embankment toward a creek in east Tulsa on Friday, May 22. 

The surveillance footage recovered from Shoreline Apartments, where the children lived, led police to believe the two were swept away in Mingo Creek, which flows into the Verdigris River and ultimately the Arkansas River, at the mouth of which authorities recovered a female child's body. 

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said it appeared the children walked through an open section of the chainlink fence along Mingo Creek and down steps carved into the cement embankment. 

"We're all parents; we're all sons and daughters ... I'm happy to bring closure," Franklin said Friday.

The children's mother, Donisha Willis, is in Tulsa County jail on two complaints of child neglect after former conviction of a felony and one count of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony. 

Willis, who was on probation, did not have custody of the children, but allegedly broke into the apartment where they were on May 21 and assaulted their caretaker, according to an arrest and booking report. 

The caretaker reportedly left the children under Willis' supervision Friday mid-morning, and he and their legal guardian returned that night to find Willis passed out, intoxicated, on the couch; the children nowhere to be found, the report states. 

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said a decision to file charges is never taken lightly, "and it will be no different in this case."

"It's the duty of the DA's office to set aside the obvious emotions and do the job for which we were hired to do," he said, adding that the appropriate decision will be made after his office can review the reports they've received. 

The presumption of innocence remains, Kunzweiler said, for anyone arrested prior to adjudication.

"This is a time to deal with grief for these children in our community," he said.

