Body found

Police investigate in a vacant lot in a north Tulsa neighborhood where a man's body was found near East 32nd Street North and North Utica Avenue. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World

Police are investigating after a naked body was discovered on a vacant lot in a north Tulsa neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call just before 8 a.m. about a man's remains visible in the grassy lot near East 32nd Street North and North Utica Avenue. 

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Sgt. Dedlorn Sanders said, but the medical examiner will determine an exact cause and manner of death.

Police found the man's clothes next to the driver's side door of a car parked in a nearby driveway and identified the man from his wallet but have not yet notified his next of kin.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

