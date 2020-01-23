Police are investigating after a naked body was discovered on a vacant lot in a north Tulsa neighborhood Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call just before 8 a.m. about a man's remains visible in the grassy lot near East 32nd Street North and North Utica Avenue.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, Sgt. Dedlorn Sanders said, but the medical examiner will determine an exact cause and manner of death.
Police found the man's clothes next to the driver's side door of a car parked in a nearby driveway and identified the man from his wallet but have not yet notified his next of kin.