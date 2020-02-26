Boeing still has plans to use a rural Oklahoma airport for flight tests of its 737 Max and 777X, but state officials still don’t know when the aircraft will come in for a landing.
At a meeting of the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority, which oversees operations of the airport, the agency’s Executive Director Bill Khourie confirmed news revealed last month in The Oklahoman.
“I’m happy to announce that Boeing Commercial Aircraft is interested in utilizing our facility once again for flight tests,” Khourie said Wednesday. “It’s great news for us and shows the capability of our facilities, especially the runways.”