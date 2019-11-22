A boy was shot in the face during a robbery in north Tulsa on Friday.
The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Tulsa Police Lt. Jennifer Murphy said.
The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not available, but he was said to be stable.
Murphy said the shooting stemmed from a robbery and that investigators have developed a “person of interest” in the case. She declined to provide further information, including the boy’s age, pending further investigation.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.