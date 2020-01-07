Downtown Tulsa's Brady Theater began calling itself the Tulsa Theater on social media Tuesday but needs more time to finish restoring a historic sign that will be part of the venue's brick-and-mortar rebranding.
The Brady, one of Tulsa's oldest performance halls, first announced in December 2018 that it would change its name by the end of 2019.
"It's taking longer than we wanted it to," said Peter Mayo, who has owned the building since 1978. "But we're working on it."
As part of the renaming, Mayo plans to reuse a stainless-steel sign that spells out the word "Tulsa" in stylish script. In storage for the last four decades, the sign hung on the building from 1952 to 1979, while the venue was called the Tulsa Municipal Theater.
"The old Tulsa sign is being restored and fitted with LED lighting and is still under construction," Mayo said, "and we hope to have it ready in February."
In the meantime, the venue's Facebook page refers to the name as "Tulsa Theater, formerly Brady Theater." Mayo directed questions about the venue's social media accounts to a marketing official who was not available Tuesday.
The venue's management began considering a name change in 2013, when the city changed the name of Brady Street, where the theater sits near the intersection with Boulder Avenue.
Brady Street was originally named for pioneering Tulsa businessman W. Tate Brady, but his ties to the Ku Klux Klan prompted the City Council to rename the street in honor of M.B. Brady, a famed Civil War photographer with no ties to Tulsa or Oklahoma.
In 2017, the Brady Arts District Business Association renamed the entire neighborhood as the Tulsa Arts District. And last year, the street's name changed again to Reconciliation Way, erasing any mention of Brady.
The Tulsa Theater opened in 1914 as the Tulsa Convention Hall. In 1952, a renovation added a new front to the building and its name became the Tulsa Municipal Theater.
Mayo purchased the theater from the city after the Tulsa Performing Arts Center opened to serve as the Tulsa’s premier performance venue. He originally called it the “Old Lady on Brady,” a nickname that Tulsans had used for a long time. The shorter name became official two years later.