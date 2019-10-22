The Tulsa Zoo broke ground on a big, new playground project Tuesday with a colossal-size spade that dug up several trees, each with a single scoop.
It was done to create space for kids to behave like animals.
The zoo brought in Little River Trees of Norman and its 90-inch “tree spade” to save five trees growing in the path of progress toward the zoo’s new $3 million Helmerich Behaving Like Animals Playground.
The playground is the first project in the second phase of the zoo’s $65 million Building Beyond effort, which is funded with a combination of Tulsa Vision and private donations through Tulsa Zoo Management, the nonprofit that operates and raises funds for the city-owned facility.
The new playground, designed by KOMPAN, the Swedish company that designed playground features for Gathering Place, will be accessible for children of any age and of any abilities with sections divided for toddlers to teens or even “older kids,” said Monica Ericson-Simmons, development director.
“It’s going to be very nature-oriented to engage kids in animal play as the same thing as how we play,” she said. “They can climb like a snow leopard or swing like a monkey.”
The playground replaces a smaller, older area that has been in place “probably since the 1990s,” she said. A long section of a paved walkway is being removed, as are five trees that are in the range of 25-30 feet tall with trunks about 7 to 9 inches in diameter. A grove of tall mature trees will remain in place and shade parts of the playground area.
“We’re not cutting them down because they’re very important to us, they’re very important to wildlife, the birds and insects and everything else that’s out here,” said Richard Kotarsky, curator of wildlife conservation and scientific advancement. “Trees produce nice shade for people, they produce habitat, they produce resources for animals, so we want to preserve that and as a conservation group it’s very important for us to do things like that.”
Jay Ross, horticulture curator at the zoo, said the tree spade works because it disturbs only a small percentage of the roots of the tree.
Essentially a giant claw, the “spade” is four arrowhead-shaped vertical blades on the end of a large hydraulic arm that rides atop a hauling truck.
The blades are positioned around a clamp that opens as the truck backs up to a tree. When the clamp closes the base of the tree is encircled by the blades, which then — with the aid of water sprayed on the blades, hydraulics and the weight of the truck — are worked down around the tree at an angle to close underneath.
The spade-points join to create a sort of cup and the tree is lifted out of the ground, not unlike a flower in a plug purchased at a greenhouse.
Little River Trees operator Johnny Keeler first dropped the spade in an empty spot, previously marked with an X by Ross, to remove what amounted to a giant plug of dirt that was dropped as filler next to where the last tree in the series of five would be removed.
As he scooped up the trees and placed them in their new spots, the results were transplanted tree that looked almost like they had been in those locations all along, except for the circle of disturbed dirt around the base.
Ross said the trees may “show some stress” by dropping some leaves, but with a little bit of care should keep growing just fine and might even turn color for autumn.
“If you disturb less than say 35-40 percent of a tree’s root system it will recover,” he said. “You may see a little stress but it will recover. In fact cutting those roots will actually cause them to branch and be more fibrous from that point forward.”
Keeler said the general guideline is “10 inches of root ball for 1 inch of caliper,” so a tree with a 9-inch trunk can be picked up with a 90-inch diameter spade.
Ericson-Simmons said the playground should be open to the public in “Spring 2020.”
Phase 2 projects include the playground, expansion of the Lost Kingdom Elephants area that will make it the largest elephant exhibit area in the country, expansion and update of the African Wilds: Carnivores Exhibit Complex, and a complete makeover of the front entrance area, Ericson-Simmons said.
“It’s just going to be bigger and better,” she said. “It’s not only advanced care for the animals but also just for a fantastic guest experience. We want people to come to the zoo and be proud of what they see.”