A Broken Arrow couple were hospitalized Monday evening after their motorcycle crashed on an interstate ramp in east Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, and her husband, the driver, also 32, was admitted to a separate hospital but was stable, according to the report.
Both were wearing helmets when the driver failed to negotiate the ramp that curves from Interstate 244 eastbound to northbound U.S. 169, troopers said. The motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right and turned onto its right side before striking an impact attenuator, or crash cushion, the OHP reported.
Troopers said the driver's condition at the time was apparently normal, and they attributed the crash to improper speed.