The Broken Arrow Expressway was reopened near Elm Place in Broken Arrow following a vehicle crash in which a semi-tractor caught fire, police said.
The BA was shut down while the collision was investigated and scene cleared, Broken Arrow police said in a news release. The highway has been reopened except for one eastbound lane, police said.
"Expect major traffic delays during rush hour and alternate routes are highly recommended," the release said.
A flatbed truck, which was westbound, struck the center median. The flatbed's cargo ejected across westbound and eastbound lanes. A tank of asphalt sealant was included in that cargo.