A Broken Arrow man died Sunday after a motorcycle crash in central Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Richard D. McDonald, 71, was driving west on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Norge, Oklahoma, in Grady County about 4:15 p.m. when he suffered a "possible medical incident" and ran off the right side of the road.
His 2006 Honda motorcycle rolled about 300 feet before coming to rest, the report states.
McDonald was wearing a helmet, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.