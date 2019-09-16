A Broken Arrow man died Sunday after a motorcycle crash in central Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.  

Richard D. McDonald, 71, was driving west on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike south of Norge, Oklahoma, in Grady County about 4:15 p.m. when he suffered a "possible medical incident" and ran off the right side of the road. 

His 2006 Honda motorcycle rolled about 300 feet before coming to rest, the report states. 

McDonald was wearing a helmet, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

