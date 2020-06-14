A Broken Arrow man died Saturday following a two-vehicle collision on a Wagoner County road.
Medical personnel pronounced Tyler Smith, 26, of Broken Arrow, dead at a hospital after he arrived with head and torso injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Smith was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when the collision occurred. The Camaro was traveling east on East 100th Street North at a high rate of speed, about 2 miles north of Okay, according to the report.
The vehicle lost control and departed the roadway to the right. The driver over-corrected and went left of the centerline, striking a westbound 1997 Dodge pickup.
The pickup's driver was not injured, and the truck's passenger was treated and released from a hospital.
Smith was pinned for some time before firefighters were able to extricate him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Camaro's driver was taken to a Muskogee hospital with leg and torso injuries, according to the report.
Troopers indicate in the report that the Camaro driver was driving under the influence; however, Wagoner County jail records do not indicate that he was arrested.