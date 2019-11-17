A Broken Arrow man died in a head-on crash early Sunday near Muskogee, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Julian Medina, 19.

He was driving a 2018 Volkswagon north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 about 4 a.m. when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2018 Volvo tractor trailer, just west of the Muskogee city limits, troopers said.

Medina, who the OHP said was intoxicated, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you