A Broken Arrow man died in a head-on crash early Sunday near Muskogee, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Killed was Julian Medina, 19.
He was driving a 2018 Volkswagon north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 about 4 a.m. when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2018 Volvo tractor trailer, just west of the Muskogee city limits, troopers said.
Medina, who the OHP said was intoxicated, was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.