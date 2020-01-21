Broken Arrow police has a new crime lab, but don't think the department's gone Hollywood.
BAPD hosted an open house Tuesday for its remodeled 1,400-square-foot crime lab deep within its public safety complex at 1101 N. Sixth Street. Paid for with about $421,000 from a 2014 general obligation bond, the lab helps investigators collect, preserve and store evidence on site.
Officer Chris Walker, a spokesman for the department, said the lab gives investigators a new edge in working on cases.
"It provides an improved work space to process and examine evidence in a more efficient manner," Walker said.
The lab doesn't test evidence so much as it's used to preserve and identify it. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation still tests evidence for BAPD when needed, but the lab lets investigators more effectively collect evidence from crime scenes.
There's no giant flat-screen for crime scene investigators like Jackie Smithson to throw a case file and mugshots on. In fact, the biggest improvement might be the space itself.
The bigger space allows for multiple cases to be worked while still guarding against cross-contaminating evidence, Smithson said. One investigator can be putting evidence through the fingerprint fuming machine while another goes through material fresh out of the drying cabinet.
Through a door to the side is a secure vehicle bay. Walker said previously that investigators had to store and search cars seized for evidence at a nearby tow lot.
With the single-bay garage, detectives can tear down a car and catalog evidence a door handle away from the lab itself and keep a car there overnight for secure storage.
Apart from the lab's physical capabilities, the department has a new solution to preserving digital evidence as well.
Previously when investigating a crime, video evidence recovered from security cameras or other means had to be taken by hand to the criminal investigations division. Walker said with the new cloud-based system, officers can file evidence remotely.
"Say we're investigating something at Walmart and they give us the security footage," Walker said. "The officer can just upload it from the field and go on about their shift."
The cloud-based system also makes it easier for the department to then share that footage or images on social media to get the public's help with a case, Walker said. The lab also came with new crime scene mapping and 3D modeling software.