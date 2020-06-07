Broken Arrow police are investigating after a resident of a home reportedly fatally shot a burglary suspect.
Officers about 10:35 p.m. Saturday were dispatched to the 600 block of East Quinton Street on a reported first-degree burglary. While in route to the call, officers were advised that the resident of the house had shot one of the suspects and at least one suspect had fled the scene, police said in a news release.
Broken Arrow police arrived and found a male deceased in the front of the residence.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were at the residence interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.
"An extensive search is underway using K9s and the Tulsa Police Department Helicopter," police said in the release issued early Sunday.
"The deceased subject’s information is not being released until positive identification and next of kin notification can be made. This is an active, ongoing investigation and more information may be released as it develops," the release said.