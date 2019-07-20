Small gesture, big impact. That could be the motto that helped a group of Broken Arrow neighbors become one of 50 finalists in Reader’s Digest magazine’s “Nicest Places in America” contest.
When the magazine recently revealed its list of “Nicest Places in America,” Broken Arrow’s Country Aire Estates was named the “Nicest Place in Oklahoma.”
The list is the result of a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people put kindness above all.
Every year, Reader’s Digest searches the country to hear firsthand accounts from locals and visitors to identify friendly places all over the nation. Then a nominee from each state is entered into a contest to find a “Nicest Places in America” winner.
And Country Aire Estates, near Kenosha (71st) Street and Aspen (145th East) Avenue, might be it.
Mowing a lawn and fixing a flat tire are two acts of kindness that neighborhood resident Serena Staires said she’s witnessed her neighbors do for others.
“It’s a happy neighborhood,” Staires said. “I love to see people out walking their dogs, riding their bikes, going to the park and just people being out and around.”
Staires said even the neighbors she doesn’t know “usually will stop and wave or say hello.”
The Country Aire Estates Homeowners Association is partially responsible for cultivating the neighborhood’s friendly environment, she said.
Members will organize annual events, including neighborhood garage sales and Fourth of July parties.
Don Cook, president of Country Aire Estates’ Seventh Division, moved into the neighborhood in 1992. Even though the neighborhood has changed since then, the environment remains the same, he said.
“We have encountered a lot of different individuals that have come into the cul-de-sac that we live in and in the neighborhood,” Cook said. “For the most part, you find that we’re all very much alike in that we want our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in our little part of the world, … and when our neighbors help us and we help them, we really enjoy that.”
Over a submission period of 31 days, Reader’s Digest collected more than 1,000 stories of places across America where people treat one another with kindness and respect. From these submissions, Reader’s Digest editors and a panel of judges selected the state finalists.
Readers have until Sunday to vote for their favorite place. The winner will receive a cover story in the November issue of Reader’s Digest magazine. Nine others also will be featured.
Voting for the national prize is taking place online at rd.com/nicest-places-contest. To vote for Country Aire Estates, go to tinyurl.com/votecountryaire.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day