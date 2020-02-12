About 1,700 elementary and middle school students in Broken Arrow will attend new schools next year after the district’s Board of Education approved new boundary changes this week.
The new attendance boundaries, which were approved at Monday’s board meeting, will affect about 1,000 elementary students and 700 middle schoolers across the district.
Officials say the changes are meant to accommodate the opening of Broken Arrow’s 16th elementary school in August. The unnamed school is being built in the area of 101st Street and 225th East Avenue near Events Park.
Broken Arrow is opening the school in response to overcrowding and an annual enrollment boost of about 350 students. Most of the district’s elementary schools are near capacity, resulting in the construction of a new site every few years.
Many of the new school’s students reportedly will be pulled from Oak Crest, Spring Creek and Highland Park elementaries, though others also will be affected to alleviate crowding.
Middle schools are being affected to maintain the district’s feeder patterns and ensure that children who attend the same elementary school will go to the same middle school.
Due to public feedback, the boundary changes have undergone multiple slight adjustments since they originally were presented to the school board in December. A long range planning committee consisting of parents from each elementary and middle school created the proposal.
A name for the new school is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The boundary maps for 2020-21 can be found online at baschools.org.
