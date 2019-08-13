2015-08-19 bal-p1vjoliver (copy)

BROKEN ARROW — The community’s annual V-J Day commemoration will return this year, marking the 74th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan that officially ended World War II.

The program is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park, 1111 S. Main St., in Broken Arrow.

This year’s speakers will include Mark Howell of Tulsa, retired from an Army career and former personal security officer for Gen. David Petraeus; and Col. Lance Turlington, staff judge advocate for Army Recruiting Command. Turlington is an Afton native whose grandfather was killed in the Philippines during WWII.

Patriotic music and songs will be provided by Maggie Bond, Miss Broken Arrow and Miss Oklahoma third runner-up, and the 145th Army Band from Oklahoma City.

The event will be emceed by Clarence Oliver, former Broken Arrow superintendent and a Korean War veteran.

The event is free. Flags and water bottles will be provided.

The Broken Arrow commemoration was first held in 2015 for the 70th anniversary of V-J Day.

