A 79-year-old Broken Arrow woman died Tuesday about a week after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision.
Medical personnel pronounced Judith Forehand, 79, deceased about 11 a.m. Tuesday at a Tulsa hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Forehand was a passenger in a 2016 Ford vehicle that was involved in a collision on Feb. 26 on U.S. 75, about a mile south of Ramona, Oklahoma. The ford was traveling eastbound on a county road, attempting to cross U.S. 75, when it was struck by a 2009 Hyundai vehicle. The Hyundai was northbound on U.S. 75, according to the report.
Troopers state in the report that the Ford vehicle failed to yield to the Hyundai.
Forehand sustained a head injury that day and was hospitalized. She was pronounced dead Tuesday at a Tulsa hospital. The Ford's driver was not injured. The Hyundai's driver was hospitalized Feb. 26 in fair condition.