What started out as an experimental hobby eventually led to a young woman from Broken Arrow being presented with the highest cadet achievement in a Civil Air Patrol program.
Cadet Col. Bethany Wilson, 16, was presented with the General Carl A. Spaatz Award last month at the Tinker Air Force Base during the Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show.
To qualify for the national award, a cadet must complete a four-part exam consisting of a challenging physical fitness test, an essay exam testing their moral reasoning, a comprehensive written exam on leadership and a comprehensive written exam on aerospace education.
Upon passing the Spaatz Award exams, the cadet is promoted to the grade of cadet colonel.
Wilson said she initially became interested in the program after she, her father and older sister attended a re-enactment of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event honors soldiers who fought in World War I, World War II and in the Korean War, she said, and it made the girls respectful of people who serve their country.
At 12, Wilson’s sister was able to join the Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program shortly after the event. She had to wait to come of age to join CAP, which introduces young people age 12 to 19 to aviation in a 16-step program. Wilson’s promotion in the program means she may enter the Air Force as an airman first class (E3) instead of airman basic (E1).
“I really liked all of the people that I was around because they all kind of had the same mentality that I had and they had similar aspirations, so it was really nice to surround myself with people who are similar to me,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the CAP program has equipped her with self-discipline, strong communication skills and the ability to lead without hesitation.
“I watched her develop these characteristics over the last five years,” said former Capt. Delbert Sparger, Civil Air Patrol’s Oklahoma Wing commander. “From being a brand new cadet who was still trying to figure out how to navigate the CAP cadet program to being a fantastic, just a dynamite leader.”
Gen. Carl A. “Tooey” Spaatz is the namesake for the award Wilson received; he was first chief of staff of the United States Air Force. Wilson is the first member in the Civil Air Patrol’s Oklahoma Wing to be honored with this achievement in 2019.
After attending the National Flight Academy in Wisconsin and serving as a cadet commander at the 2019 Joint Oklahoma-Arkansas Encampment, Wilson said she grew into an effective communicator.
“When I first started, I couldn’t send an email by myself,” Wilson said about the CAP program. “I would always run to my parents.”
Yelena Wilson said she has seen immense growth in her daughter’s character and spirit.
“I cannot tell you what amazing, impressive growth she had in leadership and communication skills,” Yelena Wilson said. “It really helped with patriotism and instills leadership, and she grew so much in communication skills as a commander.”
Wilson said she wants other young cadets to know that through the CAP program, they can learn to manage their time, utilize their resources and grow in the same way that she did.
“I hope younger cadets realize that there is so much potential in America that it is absolutely unreal,” Wilson said. “It is okay to jump into something that you do not know how it is going to go.”