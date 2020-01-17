BROKEN ARROW — A World War II veteran about to turn 100 will receive an honor this weekend related to his part in the liberation of France 76 years ago.
Jim Tygart, whose 100th birthday is March 31, will be presented the French Legion of Honor medal in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Military History Center, 112 N. Main St. in Broken Arrow.
The ceremony is open to the public.
The Legion of Honor was traditionally restricted to French recipients, but American and British veterans who served during the 1944 campaigns to liberate France are also eligible. A representative from the French Consul will make the presentation.
Tygart, also a Purple Heart recipient, was a jeep driver with the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division during the war.
He entered France the day after D-Day, June 6, 1944, and served in the effort to liberate Europe for several months. He was eventually wounded in a shell attack.
Tygart was featured in the Tulsa World’s Serving Our Country series in 2017.
For more information, call the center at 918-794-2712.
