Scientists from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey search Oaklawn Cemetery for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Oct. 17.

The 1921 Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Carver Middle School, 624 E. Oklahoma Place, to review findings of subsurface scanning earlier this fall at Oaklawn Cemetery and Newblock Block.

The committee is looking for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. Officials at the time documented 37 deaths from the massacre but acknowledged widespread rumors of a higher — and perhaps much higher — death toll.

Scientists from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey used three scanning techniques in an effort to detect subsurface anomalies that might indicate burial sites.

Oaklawn Cemetery and the present Newblock Park, which was a city dump in 1921, have been identified as likely areas for unmarked burials. There is also some speculation that the Newblock Park area may have been a collection point for remains before being dispersed to other locations for final burial or disposal.

Records indicate at least 18 African American victims of the violence were buried in Oaklawn Cemetery, but only two have grave markers — and it is not known whether those accurately mark the locations of the two bodies in question.

Estimates of the dead at the time ranged from 50 to 500.

